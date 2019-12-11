K20 Entertainment Celebrates 6th Anniversary, Set To Sign New Artistes In 2020

K2O Entertainment owned by business guru, author and speaker Obinna Kingsley Okpara celebrated, a record label created to project several undiscovered talents to a teeming audience, held it’s 6th anniversary on Saturday, December 7th, 2019

The label which is currently home to rapper and Headies award nominee, Hotyce as well as singer/songwriter, Maj, who hit the spotlight following the cover of Beyonce’s ‘Brown Skin Girl’ started the anniversary celebration with a visit to an orphanage, a yearly act by the CEO and the label.

The team ended the day feasting at a restaurant thanking God for another beautiful year while also revealing some plans they have for the coming year.

Speaking with journalists at the event, Mr K20 as they fondly call him, stated that the label which has it’s head office in London is expanding that the label is taking things up a notch as they are looking to sign on new acts and delve into more entertainment spaces come 2020. He noted that the year 2020 is one filled with so much potential and urged every talented, fiercely creative acts out there to reach out to the label and show them what they have to offer.