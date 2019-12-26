Kano Govt Ban Men And Women From Plying Same Tricycle

by Verity Awala

 

Governor Ganduje
Kano State Governor Ganduje

The Kano State Government has put a ban on persons of opposite genders from plying the same commercial tricycles with effect from January 2020,

According to an announcement by an official of the state, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje revealed this on Wednesday at the closing ceremony of 77th annual Islamic Vacation Course (IVC) organised by Zone A of Muslim Society of Nigeria (MSSN) held at Bayero University, Kano.

Read Also: Posters Of Man Contesting For Women Leader Position In Kano Emerges

Known popular in the state as ‘A daidaita sahu’, tricycles were introduced by a former governor of Kano, Ibrahim Shekarau, as a means of transportation for women only, after his government banned commercial motorcyclists from conveying women.

However, when he left office, tricycles started conveying people of both sexes, a move that Governor Ganduje’s government now seeks to correct.

Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, kano state, tricycle
