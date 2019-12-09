Kano Man Renames Self Muhmamdu Buhari, Celebrates Naming Ceremony (Photo)

A 38-year-old man in Kano state has renamed himself, Muhammadu Buhari.

Muhammadu Buhari is the name of Nigerian president.

The man went as far as conducting a renaming ceremony with photos from the events trending on social media.

The event, which reportedly took place at Zoo road in Kano, the state capital, on Sunday, saw the slaughtering of a ram as common with Islamic rites.

This may come as a surprise to many but Kano state is one of President Muhammadu Buhari’s strongholds and has always won elections in the state.

The state gave Buhari the highest votes in the 2015 and 2019 elections.