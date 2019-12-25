Kanu Nwankwo Loses Daughter to Malaria

by Verity Awala
Kanu Nwankwo, former Super Eagles player, has revealed the loss of “his daughter”, Enitan, on Tuesday.

The deceased was said to have been one of the first beneficiaries of the Kanu Heart foundation initiatives, who had an open heart surgery when she was just 2-years old in London.

Revealing the sad news via his Twitter page, he wrote: “Why why why one of Kanu heart foundation gone. My daughter gone gone gone I can’t believe this R I P Eniton God knows all …sad sad sad… Don’t know what to do,” he wrote.

The wife of the former footballer,  Amara Kanu, also revealed via her Instagram page that Enitan died of complications from malaria.

Mrs Kanu said , “Sad news today for me, I don’t know how to take this but God knows best. ”

“One of our first @kanuheartf beneficiaries passed away. Enitan was just 2 years old when she had her open surgery done in London courtesy of the Kanu Heart Foundation.

“She then became part of my family and 19 years later after completing her university studies, she came back to work with us in our Lagos office until she passed yesterday from some complications with malaria.

“She was kind, sweet and patient. She will be missed by many. Our condolences go out to her parents and family. A reminder to love while you can.”

