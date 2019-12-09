Kanye West Dons Full Silver Outfit For New Show (Photo)

Kanye West
American rapper Kanye West

Popular American rapper Kanye West stepped out in head-to-toe chrome for his Opera show, Mary, which took place at Miami Marine Stadium.

The rapper performed with members of the Sunday School collective choir, all of them also covered in silver.

The photos have been shared on Twitter, and just as expected the oddity of the outfit has made it the perfect fit for a meme as twitter users are already making memes out of it.

However, Kanye is not looking back on his newfound faith in Jesus Christ.

