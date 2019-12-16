Kanye West Samples Davido’s ‘If’ Rhythm For His Praise And Worship Session (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

American rapper, Kanye West was filmed making use of Nigerian singer, Davido’s instrumental to his 2017 hit song, ‘IF’ during his praise and worship session.

Kanye West
American rapper, Kanye West

A video capturing the moment, the ‘born again’ rapper could be seen moving his body while the choir sang their personal rendition to the rhythm of the hit song.

The rapper, whose middle name, Omari, means “God is highest” has been going on tours to promote his new album, Jesus is King.

Watch the video below:

