Kate Henshaw Reacts As Lagosians Scoop Diesel From Fallen Tanker

Popular Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw has reacted to the viral video of Lagosians scooping diesel from a fallen tanker.

Sharing the same video on her Twitter, the actress hinted that this was a dangerous activity for anyone to do.

Earlier today, Lagos state residents were caught on camera scooping diesel from a tanker that collapsed along the Ozumba Mbadiwe road on Victoria Island on Friday morning.

Kate Henshaw shared a video of some residents of the state endangering their lives as they scooped the volatile commodity.

She expressed shock at how people still risk their lives after many cases of people been burnt to death while doing this same thing.

See Here Post Here: