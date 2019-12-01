Keep My Name Out Your Mouth – Etinosa Tells Tunde Ednut

by Temitope Alabi

 

Nollywood's Etinosa Idemudia
Nollywood’s Etinosa Idemudia

Actress Etinosa is not here to be insulted by anyone.

Following a video of her smoking beside a bible last night, an act that got many to call the actress out to include blogger Tunde Ednut, Etinosa has now asked that everyone keep her name out of their mouth.

Read Also: Is She Cursed? Nigerians React As Actress Etinosa Ashes Her Smoke On Holy Bible

In her words;

How do you effect change when u are living in denial? You are worse than me. Be honest and slowly retrace your steps. stop hiding behind religion you know nothing about. I poured out my heart all through last night pondering on the words of this song and asking God DEEP questions. Questions bring answers. Answers bring truth. The truth brings Freedom. I feel much better. @daddyfreeze I appreciate you but everybody should keep my name from their mouth. This race is Per Head 🙏🏾
As for @tundeednut #EyanLegbegbe don’t worry yourself, I will call @oyemykke for you 💜

Etinosa
Etinosa
Tags from the story
Etinosa, Tunde Ednut
0

You may also like

US Rapper Nelly Arrested For Rape

DJ Cuppy Takes Anthony Joshua On Boat Cruise Date In Lagos

Laura Ikeji shows off her dancing skill (Video)

King Davido Nominated For Best African Act At MTV EMA, Glasgow 2014

Stop Judging Wizkid, He’s A Good Kid, Wande Coal Defends Star Boy

Photos: Shakira Puts Up Energetic Performance At Closing Ceremony Of FIFA U-17 Tournament

Joselyn Dumas

[Photo]: Joselyn Dumas Puts Her Eye Popping Figure On Display In Sexy Two-Piece

Empress Njamah Building Classrooms For Kids In Her Charity Organization [PHOTOS]

Tacha

BBNaija: I Have Handed Tacha To Her People: Ebuka(VIDEO)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *