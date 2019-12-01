Keep My Name Out Your Mouth – Etinosa Tells Tunde Ednut

Actress Etinosa is not here to be insulted by anyone.
Following a video of her smoking beside a bible last night, an act that got many to call the actress out to include blogger Tunde Ednut, Etinosa has now asked that everyone keep her name out of their mouth.
In her words;
How do you effect change when u are living in denial? You are worse than me. Be honest and slowly retrace your steps. stop hiding behind religion you know nothing about. I poured out my heart all through last night pondering on the words of this song and asking God DEEP questions. Questions bring answers. Answers bring truth. The truth brings Freedom. I feel much better. @daddyfreeze I appreciate you but everybody should keep my name from their mouth. This race is Per Head 🙏🏾
As for @tundeednut #EyanLegbegbe don’t worry yourself, I will call @oyemykke for you 💜