Kelechi Iheanacho Scores As Leicester City Close Gap On Liverpool

Jamie Vardy scored twice as Leicester City thrashed Aston Villa to keep alive their hopes of catching leaders Liverpool.

Brendan Rodgers’ side reduced the deficit on top spot to eight points once more with a clinical display at Villa Park.

Also Read: Footballer Kelechi Iheanacho’s Personal Assistant Dies In Ghastly Auto Crash

Vardy linked up with Kelechi Iheanacho, starting his first league game this season to open the scoring after 20 minutes.

Iheanacho added the Foxes’ second from close range as the visitors looked to have taken control before the break, only for Villa captain Jack Grealish to whip an effort into the bottom corner on the stroke of half-time.

Jonny Evans and Vardy scored the last two goals of the game.

Leicester remain second in the top flight, but now have a six-point advantage over Manchester City after Pep Guardiola’s side were beaten by Manchester United on Saturday.