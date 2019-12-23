Kemi Olunloyo Quits Journalism; Surrenders Her Life To Christ

Controversial Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has revealed that she is no longer into the profession as she has surrendered her life to Jesus Christ.

Olulonyo wrote;

“All my Journalism verified accounts are now CLOSED on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. YouTube.com/KemiOlunloyoTV is still open. Whatsapp also deleted and phone contacts deleted. Thank you for the memories during this last decade and 25-30 yrs. I miss all my fans during my Journalism days in Nigeria 🇳🇬 I will only be serving God leading the youth to Jesus in 2020. Join @evangelistkemi”.

See the full post below: