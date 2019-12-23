Kemi Olunloyo Quits Journalism; Surrenders Her Life To Christ

by Amaka Odozi

Controversial Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has revealed that she is no longer into the profession as she has surrendered her life to Jesus Christ.

Kemi Olulonyo
Social media activist, Kemi Olulonyo

Olulonyo wrote;

“All my Journalism verified accounts are now CLOSED on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. YouTube.com/KemiOlunloyoTV is still open. Whatsapp also deleted and phone contacts deleted. Thank you for the memories during this last decade and 25-30 yrs. I miss all my fans during my Journalism days in Nigeria 🇳🇬 I will only be serving God leading the youth to Jesus in 2020. Join @evangelistkemi”.

Read Also: Tonto Dikeh Reveals Problems She Faces For Being Rich

See the full post below:

Kemi Olunloyo's post

Tags from the story
Kemi Olunloyo
0

You may also like

Babcock

Babcock Sex Tape: Twitter User Tenders Apologies For Sharing The Video (Photo)

Justice-Walter-Onnoghen2

Why I suspended Onnoghen – CCT Chairman

Pastor’s Son Jesse Jagz – “I’ve Not Been To Church In 8 Years”, Explains Why

Buhari’s 800m walk: APC fires shot at Atiku, dares him to travel to the US to prove critics wrong

RRS nabs three ex-convicts for vandalising Lagos State Rail

Nigerian Newspaper headlines today

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 1st August 2019

Amnesty International Claims European And US Weapons Are Used By Iraqi Militias To Commit War Crimes

Our Missle test was targeted at US – North Korea

The Director Defence Information (DDI),Major-Gen. John Eneche believes Boko haram leader will be captured soon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *