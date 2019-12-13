Kemi Olunloyo Says Ned Nwoko Bought Linda Ikeji A Bentley

by Eyitemi Majeed
Collage photo of Ned Nwoko, Linda Ikeji and Kemi Olunloyo
Collage photo of Ned Nwoko, Linda Ikeji and Kemi Olunloyo

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has alleged that Ned Nwoko, husband to Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, once bought Linda Ikeji a Bentley.

Read Also: I Regret Marrying An Old Man, I Pity Regina Daniels: Timmy K MacNicol

The controversial figure made the comment after a follower on Instagram compare her asset with that of Linda Ikeji and also belittled her.

She wrote:

“I was richer in my says at her age, she is living my past life, Let her enjoy my past with her smokescreen blog, Ned Nwoko bought Linda’s Bentley abeg”,

See their exchange below:

Tags from the story
Kemi Olunloyo, linda ikeji, ned nwoko
0

You may also like

Glory Osei And Muyiwa Folorunsho

Glory Osei, Muyiwa Folorunsho Accused Of Fraud By Ex-Employee

Lilian Esoro

‘See Failure As Blessing In Disguise’ – Liliam Esoro Advises

Yvonne Nelson Reveals One Thing That Turn Her On Apart From Sex

SAD!!! Newborn baby found dead on plane

Bayelsa teachers threatens to go on strike

SHOCKING: Man Cuts Own Manhood After Being Accused Of Serial Rape

Ganduje drags publishers of alleged bribery videos to court, billions of Naira

Etinosa Idemudia

Cleric Vows To Make Etinosa His Third Wife For Daring To Use Quran As Ashtray

Man Commits Suicide after Wife Returns to Ex-Husband

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *