Kenneth Omeruo Reveals He Told Chelsea’s Tomori To Choose Nigeria Over England

Former Chelsea and current Super Eagles of Nigeria defender Kenneth Omeruo has revealed that he asked Chelsea starlet Fikayo Tomori to play for Nigeria before he eventually decided to play for Gareth Southgate’s England.

Both Tomori and Omeruo were once Chelsea players before Omeruo was sold to CD Leganes in Spain this season having been deemed unwanted by Frank Lampard.

According to Omeruo who was on loan last season, he and all players on loan incuding Tomori had a WhatsApp group where messages were constantly exchanged.

READ ALSO – Tammy Abraham Scores As Chelsea Returns To Winning Ways

Tomori is now the third Chelsea player of Nigerian decent after Ross Barkley and Tammy Abraham to be capped by England.

According to him: “Tomori was a bit younger but he has really improved a lot. Unfortunately for him he chose England. I wanted him to play for Nigeria!”