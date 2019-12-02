Keyamo Says Hate Speech, Social Media Bills Necessary

Festus Keyamo(SAN), Minister of State for labour and unemployment has said that those criticising the Social Media Bill and the Hate Speech Bill can’t even differentiate between both.

According to the minister, no reasonable person will support death sentence for hate speech but some people have made it hard not to support it.

In a tweet on Monday morning, Keyamo said some people come online to say something that is very untrue and could possibly put other lives in danger yet no form of penal consequence.

He tweeted: Some cannot differentiate the Social Media Bill from the Hate Speech Bill. Whilst no reasonable person will support death sentence for hate speech, you can’t come online to say something totally untrue that can put other lives in danger without some kind of penal consequence.