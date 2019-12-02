Keyamo Says Hate Speech, Social Media Bills Necessary

by Verity Awala
Keyamo
Festus Keyamo

Festus Keyamo(SAN), Minister of State for labour and unemployment has said that those criticising the Social Media Bill and the Hate Speech Bill can’t even differentiate between both.

According to the minister, no reasonable person will support death sentence for hate speech but some people have made it hard not to support it.

In a tweet on Monday morning, Keyamo said some people come online to say something that is very untrue and could possibly put other lives in danger yet no form of penal consequence.

Read Also: Buhari Will Finish His 2nd Term By God’s Grace: Festus Keyamo

He tweeted: Some cannot differentiate the Social Media Bill from the Hate Speech Bill. Whilst no reasonable person will support death sentence for hate speech, you can’t come online to say something totally untrue that can put other lives in danger without some kind of penal consequence.

Tags from the story
festus keyamo, Hate Speech Bill, Social Media Bill
0

You may also like

Atiku Reacts To Fresh Posters In Abuja That Want To Send Him To Jail

”Freedom of the Press does not warrant Media Terrorism” – Nigerians Reply Atiku For Saying AIT Closure Is Politically motivated

Court orders forfeiture of Diezani Madueke houses valued at $4.76m

Toke Makinwa

Toke Makinwa Reacts As Sex-For-Grades Lecturer, Boniface Attempts Suicide

I can transfer money from the spiritual to my bank account – Bishop Daniel Obinim

Cyril Ramaphosa

[Video]: President Ramaphosa Tenders Apology To Nigeria Over Xenophobic Attacks

Huge python inhabits the ceiling of the exams and records of FCT College of Education, Zuba, Abuja was razed by fire

Olubadan of Ibadan clocks 89

Naira Marley

“My Music Can Cure Depression”, Says Naira Marley (Photo)

Eight abductors of Chibok girls, arrested (Photo)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *