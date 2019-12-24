Khafi Congratulates Tacha As She Becomes Mercedes Benz Owner

by Amaka Odozi

Former Big Brother Naija season 4 housemate, Khafi Kareem has taken to Instagram to congratulate her bestfriend, Tacha Akide on her latest feat.

Khafi and Tacha
Reality stars, Khafi and Tacha

Fans of Tacha, popularly known as Titans, gifted the reality star a Mercedes Benz as she turned 24 on Monday.

Reacting to this, Khafi shared a photo of herself and her bestfriend with the words;

“It’s still the 23rd In Cape Verde for another 2 hours So I wanna send even more birthday wishes to my girlie Tacha Tacha Tachaaaaa!!!! I’m so happy you’ve had an amazing day and congratulations on your new car! We guna be twinning on these Lagos streets!!! 🚙🚗💨Love you😄❤️”

See the full post below:

