Khafi’s Naivety Is Appalling – Twtter User, Wakiki

News surfaced a few hours ago that BBNaija housemates Khafi and Gedoni are engaged and their engagement has since started a trend on social media.

Since the news of their engagement hit the internet, many social media users have shared their thoughts and one of those who did is one Mz Wakiki.

According to Wakiki, Khafi accepting the proposal is appalling. She added that she could not understand why Khafi accepted the proposal despite having seen red flags.

Not long after she shared this, she was dragged brutally by some of Khafi’s fans.

One person wrote;

‘But what’s your own business with that?? Are you Khafi?? Is she related to you?? why not fucking mind your own business??? Gbeborun oshi…’

