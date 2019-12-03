Kim Oprah Flaunts Massive Cleavage In Sexy New Photos

by Temitope Alabi
Kim Oprah
Kim Oprah

2019 BBNaija housemate Kim Oprah is out here living her best life.

The former beauty queen and reality TV star took to her IG page to share sexy new images of herself which saw her flaunting her massive bosom.

Read Also: BBNaija’s Ike And Kim Oprah Bag New Endorsement Deal With Remy Martin

In one of the photos which saw her wearing a black bustier, Kim captioned it;

“Mood: Alicia Keys No Makeup Mood…..”

“Working on my skin so that I get there someday, btw got something for you guys come January.”

In another she wrote;

“I know you see me living my best life out here.”

Kim Oprah
Kim Oprah
