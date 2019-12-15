Kim Oprah Releases Stunning New Image As She Turns A Year Older

2019 BBnaija housemate Kim Oprah is a year older today and has taken to social media to share a new image of herself to celebrate her day.

The reality TV star and former beauty queen wowed in a red dress and had her hair in a high bun while posing for her shot.

In one post she penned a short but beautiful message to herself which read thus;

This year I Bore myself to the public like Never before, some accepted me for who I am while others criticized. Above all , I’m happy for how far I have come and Gods Blessings in my Life…… Happy Birthday to Me ❤️💃🏼.

Happy birthday to her.