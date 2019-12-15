Kim Oprah Releases Stunning New Image As She Turns A Year Older

by Temitope Alabi
Kim Oprah
Kim Oprah

2019 BBnaija housemate Kim Oprah is a year older today and has taken to social media to share a new image of herself to celebrate her day.

The reality TV star and former beauty queen wowed in a red dress and had her hair in a high bun while posing for her shot.

In one post she penned a short but beautiful message to herself which read thus;

This year I Bore myself to the public like Never before, some accepted me for who I am while others criticized. Above all , I’m happy for how far I have come and Gods Blessings in my Life…… Happy Birthday to Me ❤️💃🏼.

Happy birthday to her.

Kim oprah
Kim Oprah
Tags from the story
Kim Oprah
0

You may also like

3 Character Flaws You Can’t Afford to Ignore When Choosing a Man

5 Marriage Mistakes That Lead To Divorce

For Ladies – The 6 Essential Traits To Look Out For In A Man

Recipe: Carrot And Spice Quick Bread!

Mystery: Giant Eyeball Found On Florida Beach

Cirrhosis; Signs And Symptoms, Prevention And Treatment.

9 Tips To Get A Flat belly

First Love Is The Deepest Or So A Research Reveals As One In Five Of Us Long To Rekindle Romance With Former Flame

SundayBest: 10 Smashing Styles For a Perfect Church Service

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *