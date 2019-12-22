“Kingtblakhoc Was Bringing In Girls That Were Giving Us Infection” – Porn Star

by Amaka Odozi

Maami Igbabo, the former girlfriend of popular adult entertainment star, Kingtblakhoc has opened up on what really led to their split.

Maami Igbabo and Kingtblakhoc
Former lovebirds and adult movie stars, Maami Igbabo and Kingtblakhoc

The porn actress, whose real name is Elizabeth Ajibola, began by acknowledging how good of a man he is and how he is different from the way he is being described.

The woman even went ahead to state Tblakhoc is the type of man that should lead the Nigerian government.

However, the reason for their sudden breakup was because he began feeling insecure in the relationship.

Kingtblakhoc didn’t like the way Nigerian men approached her and offered her gifts on Instagram.

Information Nigeria recalls he had once taken to his page to accuse a popular Nigerian singer, Oritsefemi, for allegedly trying to have a romantic relationship with his woman.

It didn’t end there as he began bringing in girls into the apartment they both shared, making her feel worthless as he was no longer professional about their porn business.

Watch the video below:

