Kizz Daniel Must Come Back Or Pay 500 Million – G-Worldwide Lawyer

G-worldwide via their legal representative, Olisa Agbakoba, has made it known that singer Kizz Daniel is still under the label and will be for 7 years.

According to the lawyer, it’s either the singer returns to the label or pay the sum of five hundred million naira if he wants to be free from legal consequences.

Olisa made this known in a press conference to brief the public about the current legal situation between himself (G-Worldwide) and Kizz Daniel saying;

“The press conference is to call attention to the fact that artistes or labels think they can do what they like, it’ll have to stop and Kizz Daniel represents the living example of how the rules of the industry are not being followed.

He also talked about Kizz Daniel’s coming December concert saying they would stop the event from happening whether there are tickets sold or not. He says; “We’re going to make an order that the money (for the ticket) be pout into court… If we don’t do this, this industry will not grow.