Kizz Daniel Must Come Back Or Pay 500 Million – G-Worldwide Lawyer

by Temitope Alabi
Kizz Daniel
Popular singer, Kizz Daniel

G-worldwide via their legal representative, Olisa Agbakoba, has made it known that singer Kizz Daniel is still under the label and will be for 7 years.

According to the lawyer, it’s either the singer returns to the label or pay the sum of five hundred million naira if he wants to be free from legal consequences.

Read Also: Kizz Daniel Reveals His CGPA While He Was In School (Photo)

Olisa made this known in a press conference to brief the public about the current legal situation between himself (G-Worldwide) and Kizz Daniel saying;

The press conference is to call attention to the fact that artistes or labels think they can do what they like, it’ll have to stop and Kizz Daniel represents the living example of how the rules of the industry are not being followed. 

He also talked about Kizz Daniel’s coming December concert saying they would stop the event from happening whether there are tickets sold or not. He says; “We’re going to make an order that the money (for the ticket) be pout into court… If we don’t do this, this industry will not grow. 

 

 

Tags from the story
G-Worldwide, Kizz Daniel
0

You may also like

Checkout Runtown’s son (Photos)

Nigerian Big Boy Caught On CCTV Stealing A N700k Macbook At Abuja Plaza (Photo+Video)

Wow: Meet The Woman With World Largest Hips

Seyi Shay Is Nigeria’s Hottest Singer, Orezi Reveals He’ll Love To Go On A Date With Her

Oprah Winfrey jets out to Iowa to have an interview with Olympic gold medalist,Gabby Douglas

My Marriage Is Nobody’s Business – Monalisa Chinda

Davido’s producer, Kiddominant Blasts Organisers Of SoundCity MVP Awards

See first photo of Dbanj’s son

Kessiana Salubi, former beauty queen dies at 34 in her sleep

Kessiana Salubi, former beauty queen dies at 34 in her sleep

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *