Kizz Daniels Goes Spiritual, Share Message He Got From God

by Temitope Alabi
Singer Kizz Daniel has gotten many talking with a message he claims he got from God.

Sharing his new song with his fans on social media, the ‘Pak n Go’ crooner advised his fans to always remain true to themselves.

He wrote;

J A H O 🔥

THIS RECORD CAME TO ME IN MY DREAM, A MESSAGE FROM THE MOST HIGH 🙌🏿 J A H O !!! 🔥🔥🔥❤️ YOU BETTER KNOW WHO YOU ARE, DO WETIN YOU KNOW 🤷🏿‍♂️🎶 _
TODAY, IN THE SPIRIT OF JAHO , GO CHANGE THE WORLD FOR GOOD BY BEING YOURSELF 😍 PROVOKE THEM WITH HAPPINESS AND THANKSGIVING 🙏🏿 __
THIS IS MY XMAS GIFT TO MY FANS ACROSS THE WORLD 🌎 MERRY CHRISTMAS AND A HAPPY NEW YEAR IN ADVANCE ❤️

Kizz Daniel

Lyrics from the song goes thus;

“I dreamt about this song. Its a message from God and I sang it to life.

“You better know who you are, do wetin you know.

“As you come this life alone so you will leave alone. Don’t do like them.”

