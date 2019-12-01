Kogi Election: Congratulating Smart Adeyemi Is Like Hailing An Armed Robber After Successful Operation: Melaye

by Eyitemi Majeed
Dino Melaye
Dino Melaye

Former lawmaker representing Kogi west senatorial district in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, has reacted to his election loss by saying he won’t congratulate Smart Adeyemi who defeated him because doing so would amount to congratulating an armed robber after a successful operation.

The controversial former lawmaker made this known via his official Twitter handle on Sunday.

Melaye has kicked against the election which kicked him out of office claiming widespread violence and electoral malpractice.

He wrote:

Congratulating Smart Adeyemi will amount to congratulating an armed robber after successful operation. SDM.

