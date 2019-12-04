Korra Obidi, Husband Celebrate Their Wedding Anniversary

by Temitope Alabi
Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi and her husband, Dr Austin Jean are today celebrating their wedding anniversary.

Korra has since taken to her IG page to pen a sweet message for her husband which reads thus;

“Happy Anniversary Ikechukwu. I usually write you a poem but @junedean_ ‘s growing teeth on my nipple is not inspiring my Shakespeare. You know I am with you. Through the good times and the bad, I’ll be your baby.”

The couple welcomed their first child together in 2019.

