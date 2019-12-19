Korra Obidi’s Wig Falls Off On stage While Attempting To do ‘Gbese’ (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

New mom and belly dancer, Korra Obidi entertained the crowd at rapper, Zlatan’s concert which took place at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Victoria Island Lagos on Wednesday.

Korra Obidi
Singer cum dancer, Korra Obidi

In a video clip being circulated online, the professional dancer’s wig fell off while she was dancing to a song dubbed, Lamba Xtra by indigenous rapper, Slim case.

The mother of one was in the process of doing the trending dance, Gbese when she realized her wig had came off.

Korra, however, was quick enough to catch the wig and she made it seem like it was done intentionally.

The accident didn’t stop her from completing her performance as she owned the show like the boss she is.

Watch the video below:

