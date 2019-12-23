Kunle Afolayan Mourns Late Alabi Yellow

by Temitope Alabi
Veteran Yoruba actor, Alabi Yellow had died.

His death saw many celebrities and family paying tribute to the actor on social media and one of those who paid tribute is actor and filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan.

In his message, Mr. Afolayan stated that he had planned on working on a movie with the actor.

“I just wish I knew how to relate with death and human demise but the honest truth is that, I don’t.

“I have always wanted to work with the veteran Alabi yellow since TK and I discussed having him in a film titled ‘Dog on a lion’s trail’ over 15 years ago. However, the project didn’t take off for some reason.

“Reconnecting and working with the veterans in the industry is something I am passionate about, hence my featuring the likes of Papalolo, Baba Eda, Baba Gebu, Aderupoko and the late Alabi Yellow in Mokalik. I believe his sojourn in life has fully fulfilled the essence of why he was created.

“On behalf of the entire Golden Effects team, we hope the Almighty grants his entire family the grace and fortitude to bear this huge loss.

Ki Olorun fi orun ke won. Ase’

 

