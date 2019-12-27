Kwara Govt Denies Paying Wizkid N50m For Christmas Concert

Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has debunked rumours that his government sponsored a musical concert that featured pop star Wizkid in Ilorin.

The governor expressed that the performance of the artist in Ilorin was sponsored by private individuals.

Also Read: “Stop Acting Like A Girl” – Wizkid Tells Fan Who Went Mute After Meeting Him (Video)

The governor said this at the public presentation of a pictorial compendium of conditions of infrastructures in the state.

The governor also denied claims that the government spent N200m to organise an end of the year party, saying those behind the rumours were responsible for the current challenges in the state.

See his post below: