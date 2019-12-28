Kwara Takes Over Land Occupied By Saraki’s Family

The Kwara state government has taken over a piece of land in Ilorin, which was being occupied by the Saraki family.

Rafiu Ajakaiye, chief press secretary to governor of the state, made the announcement on Friday, revealing thag the state would build a new secretariat on the land.

According to Ajakaiye, the land was meant for government secretariat and parking space of the Civil Service Clinic, originally but was unlawfully allocated to a private firm, Asa Investments Limited, without any record of payment to the state government.

Read Also: Real Politics Is Different From Social Media: Keyamo Throws Jabs At Melaye, Saraki, Others

Ajakaiye revealed that no certificate of occupancy was seen to be issued in favour of Asa investment. A part of the land, beside the Civil Service Clinic, is said to be right in front of the residence of Olusola Saraki, Bukola Saraki’s father, who built a house, he named “Ile Arugbo” (e home for elderly people).

He explained further that provisions for the secretariat in the 2020 budget, although its construction will spill over to 2021 have already be made.

“Hundreds of civil servants still operate from rented apartments at a huge cost to the government.

“The new secretariat, once completed in 2021, will definitely go a long way to end this unhealthy trend as well as provide a more conducive and decent working environment for government workers,” the statement added.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, is also said to have signed a constitutional instrument withdrawing the allocation of plots of land 1, 3 and 5 to the firm.