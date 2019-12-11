Ladies Who Can’t Date Broke Guys Have Broke Fathers: Tunde Ednut

Popular social media influencer and former musician, Tunde Ednut, says most of the ladies who say they can’t date a broke guy have broke fathers and are yet to disown their fathers.

Speaking via his official Instagram page, Ednut added that any lady who dates a guy because of his financial status is not different from a prostitute.

He cautioned ladies with such thought, adding that most rich men today started their journey from somewhere.

See what he posted below: