Lady Beats Husband For Calling Her A Prostitute (Video)

In a video shared on the Internet, a lady has been spotted going physical with her husband after he had allegedly insulted her.

It was gathered that the couple were on the same bus and had an argument which led to the man calling her a prostitute.

Reacting to that she got violent and started to beat her husband.

As she pounced on the man who ignored her, other passengers tried to calm her down in her rage.

The video was taken and shared by an unidentified person.

Watch The Video Here: