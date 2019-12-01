Lady Calls Out Comedian Hyenana Over Sexual Harassment

by Olayemi Oladotun

A lady has taken to Instagram to call out comedian, Hyenana for being an alleged sexual predator.

According to the post, the comedian had sexually assaulted the lad’s friend in the past and his support for fellow comedian, Basketmouth, who was dropped by EU as women’s rights advocate in Nigeria shows he is a predator.

Also Read: Comedian Basketmouth Dropped As Sex And Gender Based Violence Ambassador After Joke On Rape

The accuser pointed out that the comedian blasted her friend for celebrating when Basketmouth was dropped as an ambassador for women’s rights.

See post below:

