Lady Drags Obama For Sleeping With Her Without Paying

by Michael Isaac
Davido's Crew member Obama
Obama

A lady has shared a piece of information concerning one of Davido’s crew member, Obama.

Sharing her encounter with him, she explained that Obama has refused further communications with her after he had sex without paying her in full.

She narrated how they met and how he has since refused to pick her calls.

She pointed out that she had earlier told him that she was a street girl after he had initially explained that he wanted her as a friend.

See Her Post Here:

Davido's Crew Member
The Lady’s Post
Tags from the story
Davido, obama
0

