Lady Gives Singer Jidenna Steamy Lap Dance On Stage In Lagos (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

American rapper, Jidenna had a swell time on stage during his musical performance at the Red TV Rave party in Lagos.

The ‘classic man’ crooner was one of the headline acts billed to perform at the event alongside popular Nigerian artistes, Burna Boy and Olamide.

One of the singer’s female fan had the opportunity of joining him on stage and she seized the moment to show him how well she can grind her waist.

The excited fan gave the singer a steamy lap dance he wouldn’t forget in a long time.

Watch the video below:

