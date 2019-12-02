Lady In Wheelchair Ties Knot With Her Bridal Train Also In Wheelchairs (Photos)

New photos have emerged on social media capturing a lady who happens to have lost the use of her legs getting married to her heartthrob in the megacity of Abuja.

The photos became the talking point on social media after her bridesmaids were also spotted at the occasion sitting on wheelchairs merrying and looking very happy.

Although it remains unknown if the bridal trains have also lost the use of their legs or only decided to sit on the wheelchair as a way of supporting the bride.

More photos below: