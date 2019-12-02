Lady In Wheelchair Ties Knot With Her Bridal Train Also In Wheelchairs (Photos)

by Eyitemi Majeed
The lady and bridal train on wheel chairs
The lady and bridal train on wheelchairs

New photos have emerged on social media capturing a lady who happens to have lost the use of her legs getting married to her heartthrob in the megacity of Abuja.

The photos became the talking point on social media after her bridesmaids were also spotted at the occasion sitting on wheelchairs merrying and looking very happy.

Read Also: Social Media Agog As Footage Of Unhappy Bride Goes Viral (VIDEO)

Although it remains unknown if the bridal trains have also lost the use of their legs or only decided to sit on the wheelchair as a way of supporting the bride.

More photos below:

0

You may also like

Diabetes Complications Trigger Stroke And Impotence – Medical Expert

Beauty Queen Unoaku Anyadike Conferred Chieftaincy title in Anambra

World’s Largest Cigar Sells For N29m

Nigerian Celebrities Unite To Raise Money For Meka Akerejola’s Kidney Transplant

Homeless Heir Dies Under Bridge Unaware of $300 Million Fortune

Man Accused Of Killing Pregnant Lover In Ogun

Hushpuppi Shows Off His Automobile Collection In Just One Photo

Pregnant? 9 Tips For Making Love On Each Trimester!

7 Amazing Health Benefits Of Guava You Should Know

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *