Lady Narrates How Her Friend Was Robbed, Beaten By Taxify Driver

by Michael Isaac

A Nigerian lady has shared a very shocking encounter her friend had with a Taxify driver.

Taking to social media, the lady narrated how her friend was assaulted and almost robbed by the said driver.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a video that showed her friend in bruises.

After they had taken the matter to the police, the driver was spotted apologizing to the police who later asked the ladies to forgive and let the matter go.

See Photos Here:

Nigerian Lady
Photos From The Lady’s Post
Nigerian Lady
More Photos

 

