Lady Praises Man Who Stood His Ground Against SARS Arrest (Video)

by Valerie Oke
Scene of the arrest
Scene of the arrest

A new video has emerged on social media capturing the moment a yet to be identified lady showered praises on a man who resisted being handcuffed and treated like a criminal by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

In the video, the lady was heard in the background saying; ‘Na Yahoo Boy you be, you no kill person’ as the police struggled to arrest the young man.

Read Also: How Yahoo Boy Swindled Me Of N3.1m: Fashola

Also, while the lady was hailing the young man for his bravery, she also expressed fear that the police should not shoot.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
SARS
0

You may also like

48-year-old Man Arrested With 1.620kg Of Cocaine On Christmas Day

I Won’t Implement New Salary Structure For Ebonyi Workers, Umahi Insists

BREAKING! Lagos State Govt. Declares Uniform With Tag For Bus Conductors, Commence On Thursday

Former Adamawa Gov, Boni Haruna, 3 Others Arraigned Over Alleged N200m Fraud

Former Adamawa Gov, Boni Haruna, 3 Others Arraigned Over Alleged N200m Fraud

CAN Denies Threatening Borno Christians For Supporting Buhari

Benue Lassa Fever Scare: Medical Doctor, 2 of His Patients Die as Third Patient is in Critical State

Muslim Youths Protect Christians In Kaduna During Christmas Service

High Cost Of Governance: Don’t Make National Assembly The Scape Goat, Look At Other Areas – Reps

Police Recover Bombs, IEDs From Insurgents’ Jeep In Yobe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *