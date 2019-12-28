Lady Praises Man Who Stood His Ground Against SARS Arrest (Video)

A new video has emerged on social media capturing the moment a yet to be identified lady showered praises on a man who resisted being handcuffed and treated like a criminal by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

In the video, the lady was heard in the background saying; ‘Na Yahoo Boy you be, you no kill person’ as the police struggled to arrest the young man.

Also, while the lady was hailing the young man for his bravery, she also expressed fear that the police should not shoot.

Watch the video below: