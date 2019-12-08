Lady Recounts Her Encounter With Cardi B At Lagos Supermarket

A Nigerian lady identified as Duchessnena on Instagram has recounted her unforgettable experience with American singer, Cardi B at a supermarket in Lagos.

Taking to her Instagram page, the lady said she had gone to the supermarket in the company of her aunt when they met so much commotion at the mini-mart.

On enquiry, she found out that the American singer was doing some shopping also.

While the singer left the supermarket, she struggled to take her photograph but the car was tinted.

On sighting her struggle, she wound down for her to get a clearer shot and also waved her. Classy isn’t it???

She wrote: