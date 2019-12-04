Lady Stabs Husband To Death In His Sleep In Anambra

by Eyitemi Majeed
The deceased with the lady
The deceased with the lady

A Facebook user Sarafina Legacy has shared the sad news of a lady who stabbed her husband simply identified as Obinna to death in his sleep in Nnewi community, Anambra state.

Read Also: Buhari Orders Investigation Into Gruesome Murder Of Kogi PDP Women Leader

According to Sarafina, the deceased married the lady despite being warned from all quarters not to.

Sarafina Legacy wrote “Obinna My Friend I can’t believe you’re gone. Chai Obinna my friend, I’ve been crying since yesterday over your demise, so this Nnewi devil finally killed u? I and Tochukwu warned you not to marry this lady but u didn’t hear. The worst is that Obinna is an only son. RIP My brother and friend”

Another Facebook user, Princess Nnenna who corroborated the murder claimed the said lady stabbed her husband to death over a minor issue.

