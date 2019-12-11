Lady Tries To Hide Behind Wizkid At A Club When She Sees The Camera (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

Twitter is buzzing after a video of a lady trying to shield her face while dancing behind Starboy boss, Wizkid at a night club emerged online.

Wizkid and the lady
Web users have called out the lady for being restless upon sighting the camera.

One of the people that commented on the video wrote;

“I’m dying at how the hun in black tried to hide behind Wizkid, she tried so hard not to jumpisa”

It is most likely that the lady is either camera shy or she didn’t want to be noticed with the singer.

In the video, the singer and the lady could be seen dancing but when the camera is put up, she tries to take cover.

Unfortunately, it was impossible for her to completely hide because she was directly behind the singer.

See the video and reactions below:

Tags from the story
wizkid
