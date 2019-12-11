Lady Tries To Hide Behind Wizkid At A Club When She Sees The Camera (Video)

Twitter is buzzing after a video of a lady trying to shield her face while dancing behind Starboy boss, Wizkid at a night club emerged online.

Web users have called out the lady for being restless upon sighting the camera.

One of the people that commented on the video wrote;

“I’m dying at how the hun in black tried to hide behind Wizkid, she tried so hard not to jumpisa”

It is most likely that the lady is either camera shy or she didn’t want to be noticed with the singer.

In the video, the singer and the lady could be seen dancing but when the camera is put up, she tries to take cover.

Unfortunately, it was impossible for her to completely hide because she was directly behind the singer.

See the video and reactions below:

Bathong ausi🤣💀💀💀 you are directly behind wizkid hlee can't hide now https://t.co/koZqFoT4jp — MANGWANE KAT🦁🇿🇦 (@KATLYN_KATLEHO) December 10, 2019