Lady Who Claimed Davido’s Album Is Not Nice, Begs Chioma To Unblock Her (Video)

Budding comedienne, Elenora has released a new video in which she pleaded with Chioma Avril Rowland to unblock her on Instagram.

The comedienne had made a video where she made fun of Davido’s album, ‘Good Time’ while revealing that she had waited for Davido’s album, only for it to come out being wack and not nice at all.

However, she ate her words towards the end of the video but it was too late as people had concluded that she was criticizing the singer.

It appears Davido’s fiancee got wind of the video and blocked the lady immediately on Instagram.

In a new clip on Instagram, Elenora tendered an apology while explaining that blogs only used her as a scapegoat and she is a huge fan of the couple.

Watch the video below: