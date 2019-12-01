Lagos Begins Massive Campaign Against Schistosomiasis In 7 LGAs

Lagos State Government will soon embark on medical intervention campaign against Schistosomiasis, a neglected tropical disease in the state.

The disease is said to be endemic in seven local government areas of the state which include: Ikeja, Ifako-Ijaiye, Amuwo-Odofin, Oshodi-Isolo, Agege, Lagos Mainland and Alimosho.

Prof Akin Abayomi, Commissioner for Health, made this known at this known during the weekend, adding the medicines for the control of Schistosomiasis will be administered massively in the affected local government areas.

The commissioner said health workers will visit schools, homes and other important places to administer on children between ages five and 14 from Monday 2nd to Sunday, December 8, 2019.

The programme according to Prof Abayomi will be in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health, World Health Organisation (WHO) and Mission to Save the Helpless (MITOSATH).

He advised parents to ensure that their children eat well before taking the medicines.

Schistosomiasis, also known as snail fever and bilharzia, is a disease caused by parasitic flatworms called schistosomes and acquired when people come into contact with fresh-water infested with the larval forms of flatworms adding that the microscopic adult worms live in the veins draining the urinary tract and intestines, the commissioner explained.

He further stated that most of the eggs laid are trapped in the tissues and the body’s reaction to them can cause massive damage.

Symptoms of the disease, he said include: abdominal pain, diarrhoea, bloody stool, or blood in the urine with the possibility of death in the case of chronic schistosomiasis.