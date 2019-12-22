Lagos Begins Process To Relocate Computer Village From Ikeja

by Valerie Oke
Computer Village
Computer Village

Dr Idris Salako has announced that the Lagos state government is set to commence the relocation of the computer village away from Ikeja to Katangowa in Abule Egba area of Agbado/Oke-Odo Local Council Development Authority.

Dr. Idris in his revelation added that the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has directed that appropriate notice be given to the occupants of the popular market while other responsibilities towards achieving the relocation be expedited.

Read Also: BBNaija: MC Galaxy, Anita Joseph Campaign For Mercy In Computer Village

In his remark, he added that the project would transform the landscape of the new location and positively impact lives by providing succour to many Lagosians.

His words:

“I am happy to note that this is a landmark event, which in no small measure accentuates our commitment to achieving an orderly, sustainable megacity that is friendly to business and tourism,”

Tags from the story
Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Computer Village, DR Idris Salako
0

You may also like

Bowen University produces 81 first class students

Monkey Pox: Minister of health release preventive measures to stop deadly disease

Angry bear kills 16 year-old boy during a race

House of Assembly denies endorsing Okorocha’s son-in-law as next governor

Abeokuta residents amazed as ice falls from the sky

Nigeria demands reform of IMF, World Bank

Billionaire, Tony Elumelu Wins Africa’s ‘Person Of The Year’ Award

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte admits he sexually assaulted a maid

I won’t return to PDP – Kwara State Governor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *