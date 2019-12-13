Lagos Landlord Increases Rent From N550K To N1M

by Michael Isaac

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to cry out after her landlord increased the house rent by over a hundred per cent.

As the standard of living in Nigeria continues to depreciate at a disturbing level, more people are finding it difficult to get by and as is the case with this story, landlords aren’t making it easier on them either.

A Twitter user identified as Nneka who lives in a rented apartment in Bariga, Lagos, recently took to the micro-blogging platform to cry out after she received a letter from her landlord’s lawyer notifying her of the rent increment from N550,000 to N1,000,000.

Sharing the letter received, she wrote: “This came today. How can my landlord increase my rent from N550,000 to N1,000,000? In BARIGA ”

