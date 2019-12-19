Lagos Police Commissioner Reacts To Killing Of US Returnee At Ikorodu

The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu has ordered an in-depth investigation into the death of Mutiu Agbosasa, the chartered accountant who was murdered in Ikorodu few months after returning to Nigeria from the United States where he lived for 45 years.

The deceased’s security guard identified as Rohit Adamu Dana has been placed in custody for questioning after reporting the incident to Ijede Police Station.

44-year-old Adamu who disclosed that it did not occur to him to call neighbouring security guards for help, said he was sent to alert the police about the attack by his boss.

A statement released by Lagos Police spokesperson, Elkana Bala reads: “The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu psc has ordered an in-depth investigation into the death of one Mutiu Agbosasa ‘m’ of Ginti Estate, Ijede, Ikorodu. On 15/12/2019 at about 2.30 am one Rohis Adamu Dana ‘m’ a security man working with the said Mutiu Agbosasa reported at Ijede Police Station that his boss sends him to call the Police. A team of Policemen led by the Divisional Police Officer rushed to the scene. Police found the corpse of the victim in his vehicle burnt beyond recognition.

The crime scene was cordoned off for forensic examination. Homicide detectives and forensic experts from the State Criminal Investigation Department were deployed to the scene for analysis. The corpse of the deceased person was evacuated to hospital for autopsy. The security guard who is 44 days old in the employment, was placed into custody for questioning.

In his statement, he stated that on 14/12/2019 at about 10.30 pm, he opened the gate for his boss to drive into the house and while closing the gate, four strange men entered the house through the pedestrian gate. That he heard his boss shouting that he should run and call the Police. That it did not occur to him to call neighbouring security guards for help. An investigation is ongoing with a view to unravel the circumstances surrounding his death and to identify those behind the gruesome murder. Meanwhile, security is beefed up in the Estate.”