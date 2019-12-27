Lagos Police Officer Breaks Jaw Of Harmless Citizen

A Nigerian show host, Victoriousliongram, has taken to Instagram to share photos and video of his battered face caused by a Nigerian police officer.

According to the young man, he was on his way to a Christmas party he was meant to anchor, when the officer assaulted him.

Read Also: Why Police Assaulted Me: FUTA Student

In his words;

“Should I just agree to fact that being a Nigerian is living in hell on earth ? How on earth will Nigerian police 👮‍♀️ continue aiming the life of innocent citizen?? Early this morning coming from Osapa London (Lekki phase 2) I had to use a Go Kada in order to beat the traffic on my way to anchor a Christmas 🎄 party at Caribbean Knights.

I was about 20 Miters to reach Mary land; My rider used the second lane to avoid the hold up caused by these three police men of (Anthony Division). As we were about to pass them by we noticed one of them ran and stood on couvert he neither point his search light at us nor stop.

This police man named DARAMOLA KADIRI has a huge stone on his hand only for me to hear a sound of stoke landed on my jaw, I fell off the bike and I was unconscious for minutes.

By the time I gained my strength a bit, I heard the Go kada bike man shouting on top of his voice that the police man three a stone, the police man was arguing denying and eve threatened to shoot the bike man. I managed to walk towards them, at that point I couldn’t talk I was only pointing my finger the police man while I was bleeding seriously immediately he noticed how damaged I am he left the premises and entered a dark narrow street.

The Patrol Hilux number is NPF 9483 B ANTHONY POLICE STATION

Name of the police 👮‍♀️ man:

DARAMOLA KADIRI”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6i-TlIlczi/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link