Lagos State Government Reopens Club Quilox

by Olayemi Oladotun

According to the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), Club Quilox has been reopened after securing the management’s commitment to comply with the state’s environmental laws, and regulations.

This was made known by the General Manager, LASEPA, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe in a statement on Saturday.

LASEPA expressed that the club was reopened after management pledged to carry out its activities without obstructing the flow of traffic on Ozumba Mbadiwe and other adjoining streets.

The agency said that the club had also demonstrated firm commitment to ensure that sound emanating from musical events hosted within its facility does not exceed the recommended limits set by the state.

