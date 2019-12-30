Lai Mohammed Behind Hate Speech Bill: Senator

The Senator representing Osun East Senatorial District, Francis Fadahunsi has raised an allegation that the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed is behind the hate speech bill.

According to Senator Fadahunsi, the aim of the hate speech bill is to cripple quality journalism.

Fadahunsi made the allegation over the weekend while speaking with Journalists, adding that the bill was targeted at vibrant journalism, which has become the bedrock of the country’s democracy in the last two decades.

The lawmaker urged all media practitioners around the country to stand up with one voice and ensure that the bill doesn’t see the light of day.

The lawmaker, who was a former customs officer, wondered why no one accused the media of hate speech when it was fighting the military to enthrone democracy.

He said, “It is important for all stakeholders in the country to stand against the hate speech bill because it is aimed at shutting the vibrancy of the media. I would not support such a bill as the media is now the most critical stakeholder in our democratic experience so far.

“Senator Sabi Abdullahi only front for the bill, it actually originated from the Executive, specifically, Lai Muhammed and the sole motive is just to box the media into a corner, where it would no longer have the vibrancy to question those in public offices.

“Every lover of democracy and rule of law must ensure that the hate speech is crushed no matter how it is introduced and the number of times it resurfaces in the National Assembly”, he added.