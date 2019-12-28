Lamido To Buhari: You Detained Dasuki For 4 Years But Retained CBN Governor Emefiele”

President Buhari
President Buhari

Sule Lamido, the former governor of Jigawa state, has criticized the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration for detaining the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, and retaining central bank of Nigeria’s governor, Godwin Emefiele, whom he said would have released the money in question.

He added that the release of Dasuki should not be celebrated rather it should be reflected upon.

“Two accomplished distinguished professionals who swore total loyalty and obedience to the President.

“One was instructed (may be on an ordinary paper) to release money ($2.3bl) from the Central Bank. The other was instructed to collect it and share it to assigned names.

Read Also: Ex-Governor Of Jiwaga, Lamido Reacts As Buhari Holds Closed Door Meeting With Jonathan

“They as dutiful loyal servants and appointees of the President all obeyed the order and instructions to the letter!

“One retained his job and is still serving dutifully carrying orders of the new Boss. The other was picked and arraigned in the court of law and ordered to be released on bail.

He remained incarcerated in detention for fours years only to be released now! Why was he detained in the first place?

“Not only his family were denied the joy and company of their bread winner, Dasuki has to live with the pain and agony of loosing his father while in detention!

“Dasuki’s release should not be a call for celebration but that of reflection and circumspection!!”

 

President Buhari, Sambo Dasuki, Sule Lamido
