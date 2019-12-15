LAPD Officer Caught Fondling Dead Woman’s Breast Faces Jail Time

by Michael Isaac

The LAPD officer who was accused of fondling a dead woman’s breasts has been officially charged.

Earlier in the month of December, Information Nigeria reported on a Los Angeles police officer who was caught playing with a dead woman’s breast.

An update has it that David Rojas, 27, could be sent to prison for three years if found guilty of having sexual contact with human remains without authority, according to a statement by Los Angeles County district attorney.

READ ALSO – Police Officer Caught Fondling Dead Woman’s Breast

The veteran cop was placed on leave after his bodycam footage reportedly showed him groping a corpse, the LA Times reported.

The incident occurred when the officer and his partner were called to investigate a report of a fatality at a residential unit in Los Angeles. After entering the premises and confirming the death, the partner left the room to retrieve something from the patrol car.

The accused officer then turned off his bodycam, before switching it back on a short time later.  However the device has a two-minute buffer; it is constantly recording video and audio, even when switched off. When re-activated, it saves the previous two minutes of footage.

The disturbing video allegedly shows him lifting the sheet off the woman’s body, before feeling her nipples and fondling her breasts. The incident came to light during a random inspection of bodycam footage, when a supervisor discovered it and reported him.

Tags from the story
David Rojas, LA Times, LAPD
0

You may also like

FFK wishes Yusuf Buhari speedy recovery

Shoki Shitta Spotted Blowing The N1m He Received From Davido

[Video]: Shoki Shitta Spotted Blowing The N1m He Received From Davido

20 year old Nigerian student commits suicide in her hotel room in UK

Court sentence woman to 33 years imprisonment for killing her three year-old son, who looked like his father

“I prepared this stew with N300” – Woman advises men not to marry women who can’t be like her

Igodye reveals why we might be seeing Faze Alone a lot from now

SOCIAL MEDIA WEEK WITH TECNO: THE MOBILE PHOTOGRAPHY EXPERIENCE

Buhari

‘Why I Have Never Stolen Nigeria’s Money’ – President Muhammadu Buhari

Student who steals female panties, reveals what he does with them

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *