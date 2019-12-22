LASU To Get Hostel 36 Years After It Was Founded

by Eyitemi Majeed
LASU Main gate
LASU Main gate

The administration of Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos state governor, has announced plans to construct 8 272 units of hostels on the campus of Lagos State University(LASU) for the first time in 36 years since the institution was created.

This was made known in a statement issued by Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Gboyega Akosile, on Saturday which claims that the project would be implemented under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) policy of the State.

“The partnership we just sealed with the six private investors is strategic, because it is going to strengthen our capacity as a Government to scale up education quality and bring about improved academic performance of students.

“It will also help LASU in terms of global rating and outlook. We are using this model as a test case, which governments from other parts of the country will come and emulate. I believe we can deliver on this project and set a precedent that will change the course of tertiary education for good.”

 

Tags from the story
Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Gboyega Akosile, lasu
