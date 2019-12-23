Late Bimbo Odukoya’s Son, Jimmy Disguises As Homeless Man To See People’s Response (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

Nollywood actor, Jimmy Odukoya disguised himself during this yuletide season as a homeless man to see if people will react in kindness or otherwise at a shopping mall.

Jimmy Odukoya
Nigerian actor, Jimmy Odukoya

In the video, the son of late Pastor Bimbo Odukoya approached about five people, out of which three people offered or had intentions of paying for his bread and water and he was touched by the kind gesture that he footed their bills.

While, the two other people refused and their reactions were quite interesting, perhaps they were scared about his appearance due to stories we hear a lot about the new tactics of kidnappers and ritualists.

Watch the video below:

Wow 😳

