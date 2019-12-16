Late Oba Adeyinka Oyekan’s Son, One Other Sentenced To Death For Murder

Adewale Oyekan, son of Oba Adeyinka Oyekan, and one other have been sentenced to death for the murder of one Sikirat Ekun, a 62-year-old businesswoman and politician.

Adewale is said to have hired an accomplice whom he paid N6 000 to murder the deceased.

According to the prosecutor, the accomplice carried out the murder at the Omole Phase One residence of the late businesswoman by strangling her and throwing her into the well.

Read Also: I Wanted To Commit Suicide Then Frame Him For Murder – Lady Reveals Plans To Set Up Ex-Boyfriend

Also, the prosecutor said the deceased was a restauranteur who knew Mr. Oyekan due to her friendship with his late mother.

His words:

“To render assistance to the prince, Mrs. Ekun employed him as the manager of her restaurant.

“The convicts conspired, killed the deceased and threw her corpse in a well within the premises of her home, and took over her businesses and property including a bus which was sold for N170,000.

When any inquiry was made by family and friends about her whereabouts, Mr. Oyekan informed them that she traveled to Abuja for the Ileya (Eid-el Kabir) festival.

He passed this information by sending a text message from Ekun’s phone. However, following worry from members of her family and after an extensive search, her corpse was found in December 2012, by well diggers and firefighters.